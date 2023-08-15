Over 110,000 Marylanders ages 65 and up suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or some other related form of dementia, according to the Maryland Department of Health. These cognitive disorders can prove difficult for those living with them but also for the caregivers who must manage a unique set of circumstances that challenge their own mental and physical wellbeing.

To help caregivers navigate the complexities of caring for people with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, a University of Maryland Extension Family & Consumer Sciences team of educators has developed a new program using their combined expertise across financial wellness, money management, nutrition, food safety, navigating health insurances, social services, hiring help and more. To take advantage, participants can now enroll in a two-day training course that touches on these areas, offered in-person and virtually.

