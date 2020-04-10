Mike Uecker has a lot going on in his life right now.
On March 8, Uecker’s wife Valerie gave birth to twins Aiden and Addison at Frederick Health Hospital. Born eight weeks premature, the twins have been in the neonatal intensive care unit ever since.
Meanwhile, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his company Atlas Home Energy Solutions in Frederick has laid off all but eight of its 33 employees.
“It’s been a whirlwind experience,” Uecker, a co-owner of Atlas Home Energy Solutions, said Friday.
With most of the company’s employees not working, Uecker and other Atlas management decided to donate some of the protective equipment they normally wear when out on jobs to staff at the hospital’s NICU. The company donated 500 N95 masks and 250 Tyvek suits to the hospital.
A few weeks ago, while he and his wife were at the hospital with their babies, they overheard some of the staff talking about how they were making homemade masks to help protect against the novel coronavirus.
Atlas had the equipment in its storeroom, and they decided to donate it, Uecker said.
The staff at FHH have been fantastic, and he and his wife have had a great experience even with their children’s health challenges, he said.
The twins have gotten past some early health difficulties, and are now dealing with the normal challenges of being born premature, he said.
Dealing with the issues at work has also been hard.Several people have been with the company seven or eight years, and the staff is much like a family, Uecker said.
The company’s plan is to bring everyone back to work in June, he said.
