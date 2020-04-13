Some residents of New Market recently found a surprise on their front porches: rolls of toilet paper.
It wasn’t a scheduled delivery and it wasn’t a prank but Walter Olson said New Market is just the kind of neighborly place where people look out for one another.
“I’m not surprised to see some sort of random kindness or some sort of thoughtfulness out of the blue,” he said. “Maybe it was a stranger or maybe it was one of our neighbors but whoever it is, we appreciate it.”
Olson said it was one way of still having an Easter surprise during COVID-19.
He also said that toilet paper seems to be becoming a certain kind of currency or gesture of goodwill. For example, people might get a carryout order from a restaurant and find that there’s a roll in the bag.
“Everyone immediately sees what it’s about,” Olson said.
Kelley Hill of the Hill Chapel said she and her family found their surprise yesterday on the porch.
“My husband and I were very surprised,” she said. “But then it was like, ‘well, that was really nice of somebody to do.’”
Hill said they started racking their brains to try and figure out who the mystery benefactor was but haven’t found the answer yet.
She added that it was interesting that the rolls are individually wrapped, like the kind one might find at a hotel versus in a package like one would get at the store.
Tony Connelly and his wife Karen Brenner don’t know who left toilet paper on their porch either.
“We had just happened to go out in front of the house to look at the flowers, her plantings and just noticed that there was a bag hanging on the doorknob with six rolls of toilet paper,” he said.
They wondered who had left it but looked down the street and saw other bags at other houses and realized it was a bigger effort.
“It was pleasant but yet surprising,” he said adding that small gestures like this are more important now during COVID-19.
But for now, the giver remains a mystery.
“It was just a really nice gesture and we appreciate it,” Connelly said.
