The Frederick County Health Department is accepting participants into their next online “Prevent T2” diabetes prevention class. Those interested in making lifestyle changes to reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes are invited to pre-register by calling 301-835-9205. Individuals who qualify will receive a link to participate in the online orientation scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
The PreventT2 program utilizes a trained lifestyle coach to guide groups of participants in the development of skills that will enable them to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight. Participants learn how to eat healthy more often, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress and stay motivated. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the CDC. PreventT2 is based on research which showed that individuals with prediabetes can reduce their risk for developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent by losing 5 to 7 percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person).
PreventT2 groups meet for a year — weekly for approximately four months, then once or twice a month to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
WHO: Any adult who is diagnosed with prediabetes or is at risk for type 2 diabetes is eligible to participate. Unsure if you’re at risk? Complete a screening by calling 301-835-9205. Individuals who qualify and complete the registration process will receive a link to join classes.
Space is limited. To reserve your space and determine eligibility, contact Angela Blair at 301-835-9205 or ablair@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
