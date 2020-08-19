Free COVID-19 testing and substance-abuse and mental-health services will be offered by The Orenda Center of Wellness at its "Safe and healthy during the pandemic" event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
The services will be offered to anyone at The Orenda Center's outpatient location at 600 W. Patrick St. in Frederick and is the first of its kind for the organization.
"We are seeing a lot of challenges with COVID, such as substance-abuse, mental-health issues, lack of in-person services, lack of day-to-day services and feelings of isolation," said Kelsea Kephart, the co-founder and executive director of The Orenda Center of Wellness.
"We wanted to be able to reach out to the underserved population, get them tested and get them resources that could really help them. We wanted to reach them in any way we thought would be beneficial."
The event is open to uninsured and undocumented residents at no cost.
In addition to the standard COVID-19 test, participants can be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as well.
They can also be screened for hepatitis, syphilis and HIV.
Anyone in need of substance-use or mental-health services can receive an assessment from one of Orenda's licensed clinicians.
There will be Narcan training to help combat opioid overdose, as well as other harm-reduction services.
The "I Believe in Me" youth empowerment organization will sponsor a community food drop from 3-5 p.m. No questions will be asked and no information needs to be provided to receive food.
Hand sanitizer and masks will also be given away.
All participants are encouraged to bring a form of ID and an insurance card, even though they aren't required to receive services.
"If we are able to get five people the help that they need, I think that can make a huge impact," Kephart said.
