A light yellow, fuzzy bumblebee loped through the chilly autumn air Thursday afternoon, hovering briefly over a red brick wall at the mouth of Carroll Creek, where a small pumpkin had been placed just moments earlier.
It was painted with a simple message that Beth Green and Ashley Dewitt hope will bring strength to those who read it: “We Do Recover.”
“It means if we ask for help, we do recover,” Green said, her nose slightly pink from the cold air. “We get recovery.”
Green and Dewitt work for the women’s inpatient facility operated by the Orenda Center for Wellness, a substance abuse and mental health center formed about two and a half years ago. For Halloween this year, the 31 women currently residing at the Sabillasville facility painted pumpkins with messages of hope and recovery, which Green and Dewitt then placed near Carroll Creek Thursday afternoon.
Many of the women are from the Frederick area and know just how many people struggling with addiction will walk past the pumpkins every day, said Dewitt, a direct care coordinator at the inpatient center.
“Every pumpkin represents a life that’s trying to get better and get saved,” she said. “Through the program, they surrendered.”
If seeing the display of pumpkins impacts just one person’s life — if it inspires them to get treatment or attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting — it will have been worth it, said Green, a clinician and therapist with Orenda.
In recovery themselves, Green and Dewitt understand firsthand how essential hope is to someone battling substance use disorder. Green picked up her favorite pumpkin to read its message out loud: “Hold On, Pain Ends.”
“So many times, people in recovery give up because the pain is too great,” she said. “That’s just a reminder that it does end. Usually, the next day, it’s a little bit better. “
Dewitt’s favorite pumpkin was painted bright green with a short message spelled out in neat handwriting: “You are not defined by your past.” Her past isn’t pretty, she said, and being a part of Orenda’s programming has given her the chance to be something she’s wanted to be for so long. It feels good to be a “positive,” instead of a “negative.”
It’s a powerful experience to watch the women grow and heal while living at the inpatient facility, Dewitt said. By the time they’re ready to go home, she gets to meet the beautiful person they were before drugs and alcohol — the “real them.”
“It’s a daily reminder of what I don’t want to go back to — all of the things that I gained while being in sobriety,” she said. “I think they help us more than we help them.”
