About five years after the idea entered her head, Lauren Melia opened the doors to her own Pilates studio.
Key Pilates opened in Worman’s Mill this spring, and the 45-year-old hopes it will become a hub for health and fitness on the north side of Frederick.
As the big day loomed, Melia answered quickly when asked how it felt.
“Terrifying,” she said. “And exciting. Back and forth between those two feelings, all the time.”
Owning a business has been a dream of Melia’s for years, she said. But for a long time, it seemed impossible.
Melia is open about her past. Readily, she tells you about growing up with parents who struggled with addiction. They both later succumbed to their alcoholism.
She speaks about becoming pregnant as a teenager, supporting her first child on food stamps and living in a homeless shelter as she prepared for the birth of her second.
Plus, as a young woman, Melia said, she “destroyed” her body in an effort to be thin. She wasn’t eating enough, and she didn’t feel especially capable when she started trying to build a workout routine.
“I just kind of went to the gym, and,” she paused. “I tried. Like most people.”
One day, an employee approached Melia at the gym and showed her a few moves, she recalled. The interaction was so inspiring — and her body responded so positively — that she started studying for her own personal training certification.
After stints in several different corners of the fitness industry, she found Pilates. And it stuck.
Melia loves the fact that Pilates is a “corrective” exercise — an approach that emphasizes anatomy and kinesiology in an effort to address imbalances in posture, balance and movement.
“It allows the person to take control of their body,” she said.
The Village at Worman’s Mill, home to restaurants and beauty salons in addition to single-family homes and condos, seemed like a perfect place for Melia’s studio. Plus, she said she wanted to take advantage of rapid growth in that area of the city.
“I knew that if I didn’t take the opportunity when I had it to position myself on the north side of town, that I might lose that opportunity to another business,” Melia said.
Despite all her careful planning, she said she felt somewhat bewildered by the reality of owning a business.
“I’m in a little bit of a daze,” she said. “There’s probably always going to be a little part of me that feels like that struggling single mom, buying groceries with food stamps.”
At the grand opening, Melia raised funds for Hero Dogs, a nonprofit that trains service dogs, the Student Homeless Initiative Partnership and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
That last one was particularly significant, Melia said. She lost her stepmother, Judy, to pancreatic cancer in 2018.
Though Melia’s relationship with Judy had been a complicated one, the two became close as they both grew older, Melia said.
And just a few days before Judy died, Melia learned she’d receive all of her stepmother’s assets. She used the money to start making Key Pilates a reality, she said.
“I was able to fulfill this dream of mine,” she said, “which I never saw coming and I never planned on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.