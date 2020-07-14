Middletown drivers should expect delays and detours Wednesday and Thursday, as resurfacing for the town’s streetscape project gets underway.
On Wednesday, crews will resurface eastbound Main Street, then the westbound lanes, from Broad Street to the area between Elm Street and Willow Street, according to a release from the State Highway Administration, which is in charge of the project.
The road will be closed from Schoolhouse Drive to Willow Street, with a detour onto Green Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Flaggers will be posted on Church Street at East Green Street to help guide the traffic.
On Thursday, crews will work between Willow Street and Creamery Row, with one lane closed and flaggers on Main Street.
SHA contractor Milani Construction will use message boards, signs, and cones to guide motorists during the closure and through the detour.
The $16 million project includes new sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans for Disabilities Act, as well as curb and gutter work, crosswalks, and new lighting along Main Street between Ivy Hill Drive and Middletown Parkway.
COVID-19 policies
The town unanimously adopted a new policy for employees Monday to deal with COVID-19 issues after two town staff members recently tested positive for the virus.
The town’s office was closed to the public for a week while employees were tested and the office was cleaned and disinfected, Burgess John Miller said.
Miller asked Commissioner Jennifer Falcinelli to help come up with guidelines for the staff, and they checked with the Centers for Disease Control policies and other sources to develop them, he said.
Employees, town officials, and the public will have to use cloth masks inside and outdoors when six feet of social distancing can’t be maintained, and will telework when it’s feasible.
Employees will screen themselves for work by checking their temperature and answering questions about their health through an online link.
The policies also suggest that employees should remain in their primary work area when possible, and avoid moving around the building as much as they can, and lay out guidelines for when employees will be able to return to work after a COVID-19 diagnosis or caring for someone with the virus, among other things.
