Liz Burrow had to raise her voice to be heard over the booming barks and anxious yelps reverberating through the Lake Linganore Events Tent and Barn.
Wanting to give back to the community where she does business, Burrow — a Realtor specializing in the Lake Linganore area in New Market — organized the second “Paws for a Cause” fundraiser Sunday afternoon.
For a price Burrow described as “heavily subsidized,” pet owners could purchase a nail trim for their cat or dog, get them microchipped and have them checked for heartworms. Veterinarians volunteering from Clarksburg’s Neighborhood Veterinary Associates also offered free rabies shots and pet exams.
All funds from the event went to the Libertytown-based animal welfare nonprofit Happy Hubz.
Founded in 2013, the organization supports neighborhood vaccination clinics and community pet health education efforts, assists with pet rescue services and helps registered nonprofits fundraise through the sale of pet food and supplies.
Through its P.A.U.S.E. PC Fund, Happy Hubz also helps veterans and first responders pay for the cost of veterinary care for their animals.
The nonprofit covers two of Burrow’s passions: supporting military veterans and animals.
“I thought, ‘What a wonderful combination,’” she said.
Sunday’s clinic served over 70 cats and dogs, Burrow said. Not all were happy to be there.
Minnie May wriggled nervously in the arms of veterinary technician Will Webster as Nicole Gates, a representative from animal health supplier Patterson Veterinary, prepared to draw blood from the little dog to test her for heartworms.
“Mom, come on over here so she can see you,” Webster told Monika Stuckey, Minnie May’s owner.
When Gates pricked the 5-year-old pooch, she let out a loud yip.
Cats peered anxiously from behind the bars of their carriers at other spots around the large humid space. As the owner of a 14-year-old Yorkshire terrier and Chihuahua mix checked out, the gray little pup howled beneath a blanket.
Sweetie, a 6-week-old kitten, bared her tiny, needlelike teeth as her mom, Maddie Thompson, cradled her. The baby was so chubby, Thompson worried she had health problems. But a free pet exam at the event eased her fears.
“She’s like a puddle,” Thompson said, scratching the little cat with her index finger.
Volunteers and staff members from Warrior Canine Connection also attended Sunday’s event to raise awareness for the Boyds-based nonprofit, which trains service dogs for veterans struggling with mobility issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions.
Jamie, a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever named after an Army surgeon, panted at the feet of Janet Paskalakis. The Mount Airy resident has been caring for the dog since she was a puppy.
Because of the Lab’s sweet, calm demeanor, Warrior Canine decided to use her for breeding purposes, Paskalakis said. Jamie will likely have a litter of puppies within the year. The nonprofit needs volunteers to help train them.
But Warrior Canine heard from plenty of interested dog lovers Sunday.
“Thank God,” Paskalakis added.
At the back of the tent, Mark Chappell sat behind a white folding table, helping people pay for the veterinary services their pets received that afternoon.
Besides being a veterinarian at Neighborhood Veterinary Associates and an active duty military veterinarian, Chappell is president and CEO of Happy Hubz.
He has big plans for the nonprofit. Now that its website finally has an online pet supplies store up and running, Chappell hopes organizations will flock to Happy Hubz for assistance with fundraising.
Next, the nonprofit wants to work with state and federal partners to mobilize teams of volunteer veterinarians to help communities and their pets during emergencies and disasters, Chappell said.
Because of the nonprofit’s partnership with Hearty Pet, a Hagerstown-based supplier of dog, cat and bird food, Happy Hubz could distribute pet food to communities during these events, Chappell said.
But for the nonprofit to reach this goal, Happy Hubz needs money — and lots of volunteers, Chappell said. The organization is currently only providing preventive pet health clinics in the Frederick area, but hopes to expand this operation.
“If we can get these teams of talent around that are willing to put a few hours in to helping us out,” Chappell said, “imagine what we could do for the community.”
