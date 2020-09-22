When Sandra Toms unboxed posters for a photo display for National Recovery Month and International Overdose Awareness Day at Frederick Health Village, she opened one box to see her daughter's face.
“Seeing her picture just took me right back to that raw, bitter pain from two years ago,” Toms, a Surviving Our Ultimate Loss (SOUL) mother, said. “Since then, it’s been very much healing to be at the site and not only share my grief with the other moms, but share theirs, and then also with the community.”
The photo display was organized by Frederick Health Hospice in partnership with SOUL, Surviving Our Ultimate Loss, a peer-led support group for mothers who’ve lost children to an overdose. The group was founded in Montgomery County and then expanded to Frederick County. There is a matching display in Rockville.
“In the past, SOUL has always had a vigil with an informational fair where we would provide information about treatment resources, Narcan, things like that,” said Marielsa Bernard, one of the founding members of SOUL. “This year, because of COVID, we obviously couldn't do that, so we decided that we were going to have a commemorative photo display.”
The display has three sections: Time to Remember, which honors people who have died from an overdose, Time to Act, which offers information about resources in the community and Narcan training, and a third section that honors people who are in recovery.
The display will be available through Sept. 30.
“We have about 70 photos of those that have lost their life to overdose and then there are additional informational signs that are out there,” said Victoria Thompson Leizear, a social worker and coordinator for the Overdose Survivor Outreach Program, which is a collaboration between Frederick Health Hospice and the Frederick County Health Department.
The display is also an evolving display, Toms said.
“As families decide that they would like to submit, we’ve been printing and putting some more up,” she said.
There are also photos for the Voices for Recovery section of the display, which showcases people in recovery.
As for what they hope when people see the display, Toms said the project is an awareness project to help stop the stigma of the disease of addiction “not only for the families and the individuals who are dealing with addiction, but also the stigma against the families who have lost loved ones.”
“Grief is hard enough,” she said. “Child loss is devastating and then you add on top of that the power, the stigma of addiction, and it just makes it that much harder for families, so that’s part of it, to end the stigma and also provide … some information and more importantly resources.”
Bernard said SOUL hopes that the display drives home the fact that addiction doesn’t discriminate.
“This can happen to anyone,” she said. “National Recovery Month focuses not just on substance use disorder but also on mental health disorders because we feel that really, more often than not, the two go together.”
Treatment, Bernard said, can’t be one-size-fits-all. Instead, it needs to be tailored to every individual who is seeking treatment, she said.
“There’s still a long way to go, I think, and that’s why SOUL really wants to bring attention to the fact that treatment has to be looked at and if treatment doesn’t work for a person that maybe the program will go back and look and tweak their program to see, ‘well, why didn’t it work?’”
But recovery is possible.
“The posters that we have of people that are in recovery are really powerful in and of themselves,” Bernard said.
Toms said that, as far as community response to the display goes, some of the people she’s talked to who have seen the display were “wide-eyed and slack-jawed.”
“Even one comment was, ‘they look just like us,’” she said. “To which I responded, ‘they are us.’”
Understanding that substance use disorder is a disease, Toms said, is critical in getting over that stigma and understanding how you can be at risk.
“I would say, as a SOUL mom, as someone who helped with this display and someone who lost a child, that very unexpectedly, it’s been very healing for me,” she said.
