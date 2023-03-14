Prostate Cancer Treatment

This 1974 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows changes in cells indicative of adenocarcinoma of the prostate. A study published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday, finds long-term evidence that actively monitoring prostate cancer can be a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation.

 Dr. Edwin P. Ewing, Jr./CDC via AP/File

Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation.

The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who was not involved in the research.

