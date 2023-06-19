The quick, sharp sound of paddles striking plastic balls filled the pickleball courts at Monocacy Village Park on a recent warm June morning.
Mike Smith was focused on a volley, his feet shuffling back and forth as he and his teammate took turns hitting a bright yellow ball across the net to their opponents.
On each of the neighboring five courts at the park, other groups did the same. More players watched from the sidelines, eagerly awaiting their turn.
The local residents, many of whom gather to play pickleball multiple days a week, are part of a growing contingent of Americans turning to the popular sport, which combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.
"We've got a community that is growing exceedingly rapidly," said Mike Smith, a Frederick resident and pickleball enthusiast. "I've been playing for five years and I constantly see new faces."
The sport saw 21.3% growth nationwide from 2019 to 2020, and 14.8% growth from 2020 to 2021, according to data from USA Pickleball, an unofficial governing body.
The growth of the sport in Frederick has prompted calls for more facilities in the area, but not everyone is on board. A petition to add pickleball courts to a master plan for a park in the city has especially elicited backlash.
In the city, according to Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Bob Smith, there are outdoor pickleball facilities at Monocacy Village Park, Max Kehne Park, Amber Meadows Park, Wetherburne Park and Monarch Ridge Park.
The William R. Talley Recreation Center, Trinity Recreation Center and city parks and recreation facilities at various schools offer indoor playing options.
Some facilities house courts exclusively for pickleball, while others have tennis courts marked with pickleball lines, Bob Smith wrote in an email.
The complex at Monocacy Village Park opened in the summer of 2022, after Mike Smith and other residents started a change.org petition asking the city to use fiscal year 2022 funds from its Capital Improvement Plan to renovate "underutilized and damaged" tennis courts.
Despite the existing facilities, pickleball participation in the city is fast-increasing, said David Silberman, a USA Pickleball ambassador for Frederick County, meaning more facilities are needed.
"Pickleball has boomed since the pandemic because it became an outdoor sport where you can still be somewhat socially distanced and get exercise," Silberman said. "I teach pickleball twice a week and the classes are always full, and there's waiting lists all the time."
Residents' current calls for change center around the city's plans to build Westside Regional Park, which will sit on a roughly-130-acre swath bounded by Interstate 70 to the south and Butterfly Lane to the north. One section of the upcoming park is slated to house 11 multipurpose sports fields and a 4,000-person capacity stadium, according to the most recent master plan released in 2016.
The city is working on an updated master plan for the park, according to Mike Smith.
A petition Mike Smith started in September 2021 calls for a revision of the master plan to include a pickleball complex, citing the park's central location and need for more area facilities.
"A centrally located pickleball complex sited in the crossroads of Frederick, MD will serve the active and a rapidly growing number of players whose needs were strongly reinforced in the ongoing City parks and recreation community assessment," the petition reads.
In the almost two years since the petition was written, Mike Smith said pickleball in the area has grown further.
He said this sought-after pickleball complex — if it is built — should be modeled after an existing 24-court complex in St. George, Utah, called the Little Valley Pickleball Complex. Little Valley was co-funded by local and state governments in Utah, according to the petition.
Funds from the Westside Regional Park budget could go toward the courts, which Mike Smith wants to be located near the multipurpose stadium, he said.
He did not want to speculate about whether the addition of a pickleball complex would displace other planned features of the park until the city's updated master plan is released.
As part of this master plan update, Silberman said, he's talked with a company called Victus, which is doing an analysis of the needs and wants of the community for the city's parks and recreation department, to express residents' desires for more pickleball facilities.
The city has not publicly expressed any plans to alter the Westside Regional Park master plan to include a pickleball complex.
"As the popularity of pickleball continues to grow, the City of Frederick Parks and Recreation Department will continue to explore opportunities to expand our pickleball facilities and programming," Bob Smith wrote in an email.
The city's pickleball aficionados want the master plan revisions to happen as soon as possible. They say that developing a pickleball-plex would benefit the city.
"To me, it's a huge economic development opportunity," Mike Smith said, gesturing to players milling around the courts at Monocacy Village Park on Thursday. "There are people I know ... who come in from Damascus or Thurmont or Brunswick and when they're in town, once they're done, they go shopping, they go out to eat."
Mike Smith added that with more facilities, the city could host tournaments, another economic driver for the area.
Opposition grows
But as more Americans have taken to pickleball as a pastime, others have voiced opposition to the growth of the sport.
It's a nationwide trend reflected in Frederick. On a Facebook post last week encouraging residents to sign Smith's petition for courts in the Westside Regional Park plan, several individuals left comments lamenting the idea, saying more pickleball would bring unnecessary noise to neighborhoods and that players should just use tennis courts instead.
Frederick residents like Jessica Hastings have also expressed concerns about whether pickleball courts are really needed.
The funding that the petition is calling for could be better used for children's sports, Hastings said in an interview.
She said her kids, who are involved in youth recreational sports, often have to share basketball court space with other teams or spend weekends in neighboring counties for soccer and cheer tournaments because the Frederick area lacks the proper space and resources.
If Frederick builds facilities that can host tournaments for soccer, basketball and other sports, businesses will benefit from families flocking to the area for games, she said.
Hastings said she's not against more pickleball courts coming to the city, but the best option would be multipurpose courts that could be used for other sports, too, rather than a pickleball-only complex that may become outdated fast.
"I am concerned about the trendiness of it. Are you going to build these facilities and then in 10 years people are going to be like, 'What's pickleball?'" she said.
But for Frederick's pickleball enthusiasts, these concerns from parents represent an opportunity to get more kids involved in the rapidly growing sport.
"We certainly don't want to take money away from youth parks or youth activities," said Joe Leonard, a county resident who plays at Monocacy Village Park and, with his wife, coaches local players. "We certainly want to be pumping money into the kids' stuff, but the way I look at it, let's pump money into developing kids' pickleball."
A 2022 report from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association found that roughly 21% of the 5 million pickleball players in the United States that year were ages 6 to 17. USA Pickleball also houses a juniors division, which supports and governs pickleball for players under 18.
For Mike Smith, more facilities in the area means the sport will become more popular. Currently, a large subset of the city's residents don't play pickleball because they don't live close to a court, he said, but adding more at Westside Regional Park could provide better access in a central location.
"Westside will serve a part of the community that's not currently served. I think we would see more diversity in players because of where people live in the city," Mike Smith said.
(2) comments
I like Pickleball, please build more.
Compromise folks. It's great that people want to move and play, not everyone has the hand eye or strength to play tennis well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.