Eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine could soon depend heavily on what you have and where you live.
As mass vaccination sites begin to open across Maryland, including Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center and the Six Flags America amusement park in Prince George's County, one's ability to get a vaccine could come down to answering the following questions: Are you eligible? How quickly can you get an appointment? How far are you willing to drive?
Private companies, like CVS and Walgreens, and state-run testing sites, like the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags, are not bound by the same local restrictions that residents in places like Frederick County face.
That means, if they can get an appointment and, in some cases, are willing to drive, people can get vaccinated at any of these private or state-run sites.
For the Frederick County Health Department, "it continues to be a concern of ours about the equity of vaccine administration," Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county's health officer, said Thursday morning.
"That persons who have vehicles and persons who have time to register on all these different locations — I heard someone say, 'I am on six different waiting lists' — and they are prepared to drive wherever they need to go," Brookmyer continued. "Not everyone has the luxury to do that."
There are also questions about who is eligible to receive the vaccine, leading to mass public confusion and frustration.
Right now in Frederick County, the coronavirus vaccine is offered by appointment only by the Frederick County Health Department at three locations, Frederick Health Hospital, in nursing homes and assisted living Centers through a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens, and at the Giant supermarket pharmacy on Kingfisher Drive.
However, the supply of the vaccine being manufactured by drug companies Pfizer and Moderna and being shipped directly by the federal government to locations across the state is extremely limited. That means there are far more people in Frederick County and across Maryland presently eligible to receive the vaccine than there are available doses of vaccine.
In the coming weeks, more private and state-run vaccination sites will be coming online, including one at a still undisclosed CVS location in Frederick County. That means each vaccination site around the county could be receiving fewer doses in the coming weeks since there are more providers and only so many doses to allocate to them.
For example, the county health department received 1,300 first doses of vaccine this week after receiving its biggest shipment to date of 3,250 a week earlier.
Due to the limited supply, the health department is only vaccinating those in Phase 1A — first responders and licensed health care providers — as well as anyone 75 and older and a limited number of educators and child care providers.
Within the past two weeks, the Maryland Department of Health has required county health departments to vaccinate at least 100 people in the education and child care sector each week.
At her weekly public briefing Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said the health department has exceeded that number, vaccinating between 450 and 500 educators last Saturday and another 400 Wednesday.
At the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Maryland is now in Phase 1C of its vaccine rollout, which means millions of state residents are now eligible to receive it, including anyone 65-74, those in group homes and congregate facilities and essential workers, such as grocery store, public transit, agriculture and manufacturing employees.
In a state with roughly 6 million people, Hogan said that Maryland is receiving about 10,000 first doses per day, or close to 72,000 per week.
That has made it very difficult for those eligible to get a vaccine appointment.
It also means that more people might be willing to drive outside of their home area to find an appointment at a private pharmacy or a mass, state-run site, such as Six Flags or the Baltimore Convention Center.
In an interview with Fox 5 in Washington D.C., Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) said, "It’s going to be extremely difficult for a lot of elderly people. It’s just going to be very difficult in southern Maryland, western Maryland, Eastern Shore to get to these super sites, and there will be less in their home county. So, it’s going to be very difficult."
Young acknowledged the importance of having mass vaccination sites, but suggested the state hold off on opening them until the supply has a chance to ramp up.
At her weekly briefing, Gardner said that private-sector vaccine providers have a different set of rules and different reporting system than the public health sector.
"They can vaccinate anybody in the eligibility groups 1A, 1B and 1C. So, they have a broader set of people that they can vaccinate," she said. "And so I want to say that they have a different set of guidelines and rules than public health does."
Gardner said it's unclear how the private sector is reporting its number of doses administered and if they are included in the overall total shown on both the county's and state's online vaccine dashboards.
So, the number of doses administered in Frederick County — 24,367 first doses and 4,369 second doses as of Thursday, according to the dashboards — could theoretically be more than what is being reported.
"We aren't managing that in any way, shape or form," Gardner said, referencing the private-sector vaccine rollout. "That really has to go back to the state or the federal government. So, some things are going to get a little more confusing. But we are trying to do our best."
(4) comments
Oh for the love of Mike - we do not need “mass vaccination” sites until we have mass vaccines! Stop siphoning off the tiny bit of vaccine we get for these ridiculous show vaccination events. Keep them available locally at the health dept and places where people can get to,
Frederick County’s vaccine distribution program is terrible. One only needs to look at where other county’s are, in who they are vaccinating, and you’ll see Frederick is still at only group 1-A and part of 1-B, you’ll see Frederick County is not keeping up the rest of the state.
Rules of operation seem to be changing weekly, and communication is poor at best. Why is Frederick County not in line with state’s announced pool of eligible applicants? What are other counties doing we cannot figure out? If you have any knowledge about what’s going on, by county, in Maryland, we are lagging way behind in many ways, we should be doing better!
Frederick County is not getting enough vaccine, and neither Jan Gardner nor any other elected leader is going to bat to try and get us some more. Having multiple vaccination sites makes no difference if you have no more vaccine.
Jan's more worried about someone having a cocktail after 10 PM.
