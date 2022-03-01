U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, whose district includes parts of Frederick County, announced Tuesday that he was experiencing mild flulike symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 the previous day.
Raskin (D-Dist. 8) said he tested positive in a test for members of Congress planning to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
After being fully vaccinated and having received a booster shot, “my flu-like symptoms have been pretty mild so far,” he said in a statement.
Frederick County’s other congressman, David Trone (D-Dist. 6), tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
Raskin said he would quarantine at home this week, working remotely and voting through proxy measures that Congress established during the pandemic.
“I am disappointed not to be able to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address in person,” he said in his release. “But I will follow his speech closely — along with my State of the Union guest Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner — and I will be cheering for President Biden’s powerful call to the world to continue to reject in every way possible Vladimir Putin’s illegal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine. All of us must stand strong against authoritarianism and for democracy.”
— Ryan Marshall
(10) comments
Raskin didn't miss much by not being able to attend.
I guess Pelosi's mask mandate for the house didn't work.
The maskholes MTG and Boebert probably infected him. Thank goodness their miasma of stupidity, venality, and ignorance isn’t communicable
W.T.F. is that your photo or an old one of Hitler?
It’s one he keeps in the attic.
Look closely, DickD. It's Putin with a new haircut and moustache. Looks a lot like another dictator, doest he?
Why did you select that as your avatar to represent your point of view?
[thumbup]The answer is that WT hates himself
This is news? Not enough going on in the world of any importance that the Post found it necessary to print this?
They're just trying to let people know not to expect to see or hear from him for a while, sort of a public service announcement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.