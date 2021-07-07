Several Christian congregations will come together from 4-9 p.m. July 10 at the Baker Park Band Shell to celebrate, pray and offer hope. The free event includes speakers from various churches in the area.
The event is part of Move Toward Unity’s mission to unite across religious divides and come together in prayer.
Move Toward Unity also hosts Life In The Park events every Saturday from 5:30-8 p.m. and will continue to host them through September.
More information is available at facebook.com/MTUFrederickCity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.