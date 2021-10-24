The sound of laughter and chatter rang out from a pavilion at Thurmont’s Eyler Park early Sunday. Despite the chilly weather, dozens had rolled out of bed and laced up their sneakers to participate in the town’s 7th annual “Gateway to the Cure Covered Bridge 5K,” a race that raises money for the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund.
In a nearby parking lot, Allen Middendorff smiled behind a bubble-gum pink beard. It was his wife’s handiwork, he explained. On Friday, she had tried dying the fine, white hair on the top of his head, but it hadn’t kept. So, she had spray-painted the hair on his face instead.
“Next year, she says we’re wearing tutus,” he said with a chuckle.
If this year’s race was any indication, Allen and Debra Middendorff likely won’t be the only ones rocking skirts next October. On Sunday, Joyce Smith wore a poofy pink tutu over a pair of black leggings for the 5K. It was her first time running the race, she said, and she’d driven out from her home in Frederick to participate.
Recently, her aunt had been diagnosed with “stage zero” breast cancer. Her doctors had fortunately caught the disease early, Smith said. She’d be running — and walking — with her friend, Marcie Veronie. Unlike Smith, Veronie didn’t have a personal connection to the cause she’d gotten up early to support on Sunday, she said.
“I’m just thankful that I have the ability to jump up every day and get out and walk,” she said. If she can do anything to help those who aren’t so lucky, she added, she’s happy to do it.
This year marks Thurmont’s eighth annual fundraiser for the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund, which was established in 1999 by Patty Hurwitz — co-owner of downtown Frederick’s Colonial Jewelers — and her husband. Over the last two decades, the fund has raised more than $2.3 million, money that has gone toward enhancing MRI imaging machines at Frederick Health Hospital and financing the Medical Oncology Suite at Frederick’s James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, among other causes.
Before this year’s fundraiser, Thurmont had already contributed some $98,000 to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund through a combination of donations from local businesses, the sale of merchandise and other community activities. The town will continue raising money for the fund through the end of October.
All money raised from Sunday’s fun run/walk will go toward the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund, said John Steiner, a youth cross country and track coach in the town who organized the 5K with his wife. They were at Eyler Park at 4:30 Sunday morning, setting up flags for the finish line and traffic cones along the roughly three-mile route.
This year, just under 70 people participated in the race, Steiner said, making it the most successful Gateway to the Cure 5K yet. Though some ran the race, the event was also very “walker friendly,” he noted.
Before the race began, Amanda Unger’s 3-year-old son squirmed around in his stroller. She planned to walk the course, she said, but her friend and neighbor, Amanda Vorndran, teased her that she’d get her to run a bit, too.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird, on the other hand, would be “the guy in the car, passing y’all, waving at you,” he told the participants as they lined up at the starting line.
“Do I have to beep the horn before I hit people?” he jokingly asked Steiner.
“Everybody is safe on the road, with the exception of Wes Hamrick,” he later added. Hamrick, one of the town’s commissioners, laughed as he waited behind the starting line. “Whatever you do, don’t run close to Wes. He’s what we refer to as a prime target.”
On a more serious note, Kinnaird thanked all of the participants for coming out for the race. Every year, it amazes him how many people support the town’s fundraiser for the Hurwitz fund, he said.
“I always look at Thurmont as being a family,” he said. “We’re a big family and it’s good to see so many of our family members show up and support great causes like this.”
