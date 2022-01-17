U.S. Rep. David Trone will cast his votes by proxy this week after announcing that he’s tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms,” Trone (D-District 6) said in a statement released by his office Saturday. “I’ll be voting by proxy this upcoming week so I can isolate and recuperate safely at home. My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve the folks of Maryland’s Sixth District in the meantime. If one thing is clear, it’s that we must do everything we can to limit the impacts of COVID-19 and that means getting everyone vaccinated.”
Trone, a two-term congressman whose district includes parts of Frederick County, battled cancer while running for Congress in 2018.
(3) comments
His recent workshop on stoping spread of covid not effective?
Yes, and according to Janet Woodcock, Acting FDA Commissioner at last week's Senate hearing, we are all going to get CoViD because of its high infectivity. Get vaxxed now folks, or play Russian Roulette with three rounds in the cylinder. Your choice, so choose wisely.
I hope that you recover quickly and fully, Congressman.
