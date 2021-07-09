A four-person team of University of Maryland Extension family and consumer sciences educators have been awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist with vaccination education in underserved communities.
The team — led by senior agent, licensed dietician and nutritionist Lisa McCoy, and includes Frederick County-based senior agent associate Carrie Sorenson — will be working through the Extension COVID Immunization Training and Education program, which is funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The EXCITE program, a collaborative effort of Land-grant Universities and the Cooperative Extension System, aims to improve vaccination coverage in rural and other medically underserved communities in the U.S.
“This project will target communities that are not only at an increased risk for severe COVID-19, such as seniors and people with diabetes, but also vulnerable groups that may struggle to find vaccine information, sign up, or physically get to vaccination sites, such as farm workers, immigrants and low-to-moderate income families,” McCoy said in a news release.
The UME team’s work will focus on creating educational and outreach materials in multiple languages with information from credible sources and engaging communities through partnerships, marketing and communications.
As of Friday, 70.7 percent of adults in Frederick County were fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.