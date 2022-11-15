LIFE-HEALTH-CANCERFIGHTERS-DA

Dr. Jung-Mo Ahn, at the University of Texas at Dallas campus in Richardson. Ahn and his team have synthesized a molecule that can kill a variety of cancer cells. Ahn began working as a professor at UTD in 2004.

Researchers from two North Texas universities have created a molecule that kills a spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers, including an aggressive form of breast cancer. Their work was published in the journal Nature Cancer.

The researchers tested the molecule in isolated cells, human cancer tissue and in mice, with a goal to test in humans by mid-2023. They hope their work could eventually lead to treatments that make a difference in the lives of patients that suffer from these cancers.

