As a young Charleston woman laces up her sneakers for another grueling training run in the humid South Carolina climate, another woman here in Frederick cautiously prepares for her next brain scan.
Last summer, recently retired Linganore High School art teacher Tracy Bozzonetti was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor with a poor prognosis.
Catherine Bozzonetti, Tracy’s daughter-in-law, is preparing to run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5 for Tracy’s life and the lives of others affected by brain tumors. Her fundraising page, Running for Tracy, has already raised $7,005 of its $10,000 goal.
Catherine ran the Chicago Marathon in 2019 and said she wants to run this race to raise money for brain tumor research and for Tracy. As she put it, it’s a chance to put “meaning behind the miles.”
“I think it’s awesome,” Tracy said. “I’m so proud of her gumption.”
Outcomes with this diagnosis aren’t the greatest, and more research is needed.
“Gliomas are tumors that originate in the brain from glial cells, which are neurons in the brain,” explains Kristin Redmond, M.D., an associate professor of radiation oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore who specializes in radiation therapy to treat patients with brain tumors. “They can be very aggressive, for example, in glioblastoma, which is a cancerous glioma.”
While gliomas are one of the most common types of primary brain tumors, they are much less common than other cancers like breast or prostate cancer.
Redmond explained that these type of tumor cells are tricky and mutate fast to evade the immune system, which makes targeting them with medications more challenging.
“The brain is surrounded by a protective layer that sort of functions like Saran wrap and prevents large particles from getting through,” says Redmond. While that protects the brain from toxins, it also hinders the delivery of brain cancer therapies.
TROUBLING NEWS LANDS ON THE BEACH
Tracy first got the news that something was wrong last July. The ominous shadow on the MRI would hijack Tracy’s long-awaited retirement plans and force her to forge ahead on a different mission, becoming a full-time patient after enjoying a life of relatively good health.
“It was a Saturday in the middle of July — July 23,” Tracy recalled. “The nurse practitioner called to tell me they found something on my MRI that looked like some sort of low-grade glioma on the right side of my brain.” She advised Tracy to get another MRI with contrast and schedule an appointment with a Frederick neurosurgeon.
Not knowing what a “glioma” was, Tracy Googled it and quickly learned it’s best not to Google too much without having more information from your doctors.
The news blindsided everyone. Tracy was the epitome of health, doing yoga, playing pickleball, walking and swimming. She rode her bike around the city with her husband, Frank, a local realtor, and they often took their boys, Matt and Nick, skiing and hiking.
“Glioblastoma doesn’t seem to run in families,” Redmond said.
It also has no known risk factors, unlike other cancers.
“Behavioral and genetic factors that have been explored to date have not revealed associations,” Redmond added.
Out of nowhere, Tracy started feeling occasional dizziness last spring and exhaustion.
“I was a bit unsteady walking, and I would easily lose my balance,” she said.
It became harder to play pickleball and ride her bike.
After an intense dizzy spell sent numbness racing from the left side of her head and face down to her left arm and leg, Tracy made an appointment with her primary care doctor, who suggested an MRI to rule out anything serious. After a second MRI and a visit with a Frederick neurosurgeon near the end of July, Tracy headed south with her husband to visit Matt and Catherine but had to cut the trip short and rush back to meet with a Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon in Baltimore.
“It seemed like it was urgent,” Tracy said, and it began to dawn on her that it may be something much more serious.
The news from Hopkins was grim. Tracy needed a craniotomy, surgery to open a flap of skin and part of her skull so surgeons could remove a portion of the glioma to biopsy. Surgery was scheduled for Aug. 15.
“It all happened so fast,” Tracy said, lamenting that she wished she had received more information about what would happen during surgery and what to expect after recovery. Some things shocked and frightened her. Recovery was difficult — and painful. Surgeons had to shave a large portion of Tracy’s hair and replace a portion of her skull with a metal plate. However, the day after she was discharged home after spending a night in Hopkins, Tracy forced herself to take at least two walks each day to help herself heal, gain energy and maintain an appetite. She reduced her sugar intake and began following an anti-inflammatory diet, which she continues.
HOPE SHINES THROUGH A FOREBODING FORECAST
The ominous test result identifying the tumor as a wildtype glioblastoma dropped in Tracy’s MyChart about six weeks post-op. Tracy’s daughter-in-law Julie, a biochemist, was visiting with Tracy’s son Nick when the news hit. Julie realized the prognosis was dismal.
“My world was rocked,” Tracy said, upset that her doctors didn’t call first before putting the information in her chart. Soon after, Tracy and Frank met with Tracy’s neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins, and a neuro-oncologist came onboard to develop a plan. Radiation and chemotherapy were scheduled at the Greenspring Station satellite location near Towson.
The therapy knocked the wind out of Tracy. She was exhausted and experienced gastrointestinal issues. Her hair fell out in weird places, and her scalp got irritated. Her sight, smell and touch sensations remain affected by the tumor.
“Sometimes it feels like someone is tapping on my shoulder,” she said.
Still, she kept up her daily walking routine, at least 7,000 steps or more. Meanwhile, the Linganore community, friends and family have formed a tight-knit, supportive circle.
“The Lancer community really rallied,” Tracy said. She was overwhelmed by the love and support, cards, donations and messages.
Tracy’s medical leave in September segued into her official retirement on Dec. 1, the day she was first eligible to retire. Pre-diagnosis, she and Frank had investigated relocating. Those plans were scrapped in favor of remaining in her beloved Frederick.
Meanwhile, Catherine is preparing to run the 26.2-mile marathon by running four to five days a week. She will add one to two miles to her long run each week until she reaches 20 miles. She cross trains and does strength training, as well.
“I’m doing it all out of the house,” Catherine explains, adding that runners can find marathon training plans online. “The most important thing is to be consistent with your training,” she said.
In addition to Catherine, 58 other runners are running for the National Brain Tumor Society. They call themselves The Gray Nation Endurance Team.
Tracy is facing another MRI on June 1. So far, the tumor has remained stable.
“If the MRI scans indicate the tumor is growing, then I will be in trouble,” she said.
Her doctors referred her to the CAR T-cell therapy trial at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. CAR T therapies have been successful in treating blood cancers like leukemia and are now being tested on solid tumors like glioblastoma and colorectal cancer. Researchers extract and train the patient’s own white cells to fight the cancer. The standard treatment is radiation plus chemotherapy for six weeks, followed by a month off and then chemotherapy pills for five days of every month for six months.
“The chemotherapy pill called temozolomide is the main innovation that has improved outcomes in patients with gliomas over the last few decades,” Redmond said. “We would be very eager to support efforts to raise money and contribute to brain cancer research. We are here to help with all elements; it’s always overwhelming and always surprising to get this diagnosis, but know that we are here to help, and you are not going through this alone.”
Hopkins typically has available multiple clinical trials available for patients with glioblastoma both at the time of initial diagnosis and also if the tumor grows following the initial treatment.
Tracy keeps a positive attitude and surrounds herself with people who provide support and positive vibes. She’s also found strength in prayer, her family and traveling.
Nick and Julie recently invited Tracy and Frank to accompany them to Hawaii.
“If that doesn’t make you feel loved, I don’t know what does,” Tracy said.
Her sister-in-law, Lisa, a breast cancer survivor, also provides tremendous support and understanding.
Tracy rejoined the Downtown Y and picked up new hobbies and reading. She is currently reading the book “Anti Cancer: A New Way of Life,” by David Servan-Schreiber, a 20-year brain cancer survivor.
She has sage words for others battling cancer: “Stay off Google!” And also: “Trust your doctors, but don’t be afraid to ask questions so you know what to expect.”
“Avoid feeling helpless and understand that it’s not your fault that you got cancer,” Tracy continued. “Don’t sweat the small stuff or dwell on things out of your control.”
After years of being in a rush, like many of us, and feeling she was missing out on life, Tracy now feels positive and calm.
“Now I am noticing life,” she says.
Jackie Duda is a freelance writer living in Frederick who specializes in health topics and travel. She is also a longtime friend of Tracy and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.