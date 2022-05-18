When Mount Airy resident Bill Smith rides his bicycle down familiar roads, he is reminded of those who pedaled beside him but are no longer there.
Smith, 64, organized this year’s Frederick Ride of Silence in honor of those killed or injured while cycling on roadways.
Ride of Silence events are held across the world annually. Last year’s rides spanned five continents, 11 countries and 44 states, according to the organization's website.
Smith, a longtime participant and past president of Frederick Pedalers Bicycle Club, described it as a solemn experience.
"It's similar to a funeral procession," he said. "We ride in complete silence. We'll use hand signals."
About 35 cyclists met outside Monocacy Middle School on Wednesday evening to begin a roughly 10-mile ride through the city of Frederick.
Smith said the Ride of Silence, or any trip down familiar roads, brings to mind friends who were struck and killed by vehicles while cycling.
In 1998, his friend James David "JD" Baggett died after being hit from behind on Md. 75 in Frederick County, according to Smith and News-Post archives. His and Baggett's children did gymnastics together.
Then, in 2010, Stan Miller was cycling on Md. 27 in Montgomery County when he was struck, Smith said. The summer before, Miller and Smith completed a 250-mile ride together.
In 2015, Smith's close friends John Fauerby and Lynne Rosenbusch were killed after a vehicle hit their tandem bicycle in Calvert County, according to Smith and the Southern Maryland News. Smith cycled with them for decades, often in Frederick County.
Before the group set out to ride on Wednesday, Smith drew their attention to one of the most recent deaths in the community.
Emmitsburg resident Shawn Blumenfeld, 51, was cycling when a van struck him in the 10000 block of Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg on March 21, according to Maryland State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A state police spokesman wrote in an email Wednesday that the crash is still under investigation. No charges were filed against the driver as of Wednesday night, according to online court records.
Smith tries not to dwell on the losses, but said it is difficult when there are "more yesterdays than todays" ahead of you.
“It’s a very close-knit community," Smith said of cyclists.
Prior to the 7 p.m. start of the Ride of Silence, cyclists chatted excitedly in the school parking lot. Many wore miniature rear-view mirrors attached to their helmets or glasses. Flashing lights blinked between handlebars. Smith passed out black armbands.
Husband and wife Mark and Lori Blau, of Ijamsville, donned matching white shirts in memory of those who died.
“I just think it’s really important to draw attention to all the cyclists that have lost their lives,” said Lori, 64.
Frederick resident Lee Rabideau, 65, said he led the Ride of Silence in the past. In addition to honoring the memory of those lost or injured, he said, the event also encourages safe riding.
Before taking off, Smith reminded everyone to obey rules of the road.
Smith said in an interview that he wanted the group to be an example of courteous cycling.
Frederick resident Kathy Dollar, 72, learned long ago of the dangers that can come with cycling.
Her first husband, Rod Brice, died in 1975 after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Delaware. They'd been married 15 months, Dollar said. Brice was 28.
“I decided at that point I was not going to be pushed off the road because of it," Dollar said.
She kept cycling, and met her second husband, Bob, through their shared love of the sport.
When Dollar participates in the Ride of Silence, she is reminded of her first husband and other loved ones who died.
Dollar takes precautions when she hits the road on two wheels. Bright-colored clothes, lights and a helmet are a must. Outside Monocacy Middle on Wednesday, she wore an identification tag and an orange whistle around her neck.
There are cyclists — and drivers — who do not always follow the rules of the road, Dollar said, but even when a cyclist does all of the right things, accidents can occur.
Still, Dollar finds great joy in her sport. She said cycling gives her exercise and allows her to travel without polluting. It forges friendships.
Under an overcast sky, Dollar took up the rear as the cyclists prepared to leave Monocacy Middle. Smith, wearing a neon vest, helped lead the pack. Conversations faded away.
Facing the Frederick Community College campus, cyclists raised their left arms to signal their turn onto Opossumtown Pike. The traffic light turned to red and the group broke into two. About a dozen remaining cyclists waited for the green light. After a few moments, the signal changed.
Pedals churned, wheels spun and the last cyclists took off.
Not a word was said.
