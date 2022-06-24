The 19th-century poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said, “Music is the universal language of mankind.” This statement continues to stand true today. Music has proven to be quite impactful, so much so that it has become a tool to elicit specific desired responses from individuals.
We see this often with seniors.
Psychologist Joyce Brothers said, “Music is stored in the long-term memory. When we learn something through music, we tend to remember it longer and believe it more deeply.” This statement beautifully explains why we see such a strong response to music among our senior populations. When music is associated with an experience, a memory or a concept, hearing that same music often helps us to recall that specific time. Common responses to music can include increased alertness, increased motivation, increased communication and decreased agitation.
Being that there can be such positive responses to music, it can be a wonderful tool for caregivers of seniors to incorporate into a care routine. Neurologically, music stimulates various areas of the brain simultaneously, helping it to work more efficiently, like a workout for your body. Research has also shown us that using preferred music has the best results.
We often see a decrease of activity among seniors for several reasons ranging from increased difficulty to depression. Music can often help to motivate individuals to engage in both recreational and necessary physical activity, resulting in maintenance of strength and range of motion.
Similarly, it is common for seniors to become lethargic or less alert. Introducing preferred music can assist in engaging individuals and eliciting a positive emotion, causing them to alert to a familiar song.
The opposite is also true. Should an individual become agitated, the presentation of a familiar song, usually with calming qualities, can help to redirect and calm them to a more neutral state.
Music can also provide structure and ease for daily routines. For example, playing music prior to a change of activity can help individuals anticipate and prepare for the upcoming transition. The music can function in multiple ways, such as a cue for change, a prompt for memory or even an alternate modality of instruction delivery.
We often focus on the decline of individuals as they age, but not all need a passive music experience. In fact, those able to physically play an instrument can utilize music making as an active coping technique. Learning and playing an instrument not only stimulates multiple areas of the brain for a neurologic “workout,” but it also provides an opportunity to exercise skills such as presence and goal setting. This can help to avoid feelings of depression and anxiety that seniors often experience.
While music can be a powerful tool, it is important to understand that music can also cause harm. When used carelessly or inappropriately, music can cause overstimulation, prompt a painful memory, trigger a trauma response or cause agitation. It is important to observe the individual’s responses to the music to ensure there is no adverse reaction. Negative responses can be a serious matter and can cause harm to the individual’s mental, emotional or neurological states.
If you notice a negative response to music, you can reach out to a board-certified music therapist to assist in assessing the individual and the appropriateness of using music. A music therapist is trained to avoid, navigate or respond to both positive and negative responses to music, adapt the music to be appropriate for the individual’s needs, and provide education for caregivers and family.
I can't drive to music, never could, whether I like it or dislike it, always muted. If I like it is worse. If I don't, at least I am aware and focused on turning it off. If I like it, I am somewhere else.
