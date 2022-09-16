Frederick County Health Department logo

Safe Kids Frederick County will offer free car seat safety checks and advice to parents and caregivers next week to help protect children during car crashes — which are among the biggest killers of young people nationwide.

On Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., child passenger safety experts will speak with parents and caregivers at the Maryland Vehicle Administration’s Frederick location on Bowmans Farm Road.

