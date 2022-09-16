Safe Kids Frederick County will offer free car seat safety checks and advice to parents and caregivers next week to help protect children during car crashes — which are among the biggest killers of young people nationwide.
On Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., child passenger safety experts will speak with parents and caregivers at the Maryland Vehicle Administration’s Frederick location on Bowmans Farm Road.
They will help parents and caregivers make sure their children are in the right car seat for their size, share tips on car seat safety, and explain how to install and use car seats correctly, according to a news release on Friday from the Frederick County Health Department.
Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that about half of car seats are misused, according to the news release.
About 85% of car seats that Safe Kids Frederick County checks in Frederick are installed incorrectly, Jessica Dayal, the program’s coordinator, said in the news release.
“Parents,” she said in the release, “Don’t ‘think’ you know, ‘know’ you know that your kids are secure in the vehicle, and are in the right seats for their ages and sizes.”
The safety check event next Friday is part of the national Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 19 to 25 this year, according to the release.
It will come about a week before Maryland law changes to require that children under 2 be required to ride rear-facing in their car seats.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that caregivers keep their children in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible, according to the news release.
Once a child outgrows their rear-facing car seat, they should travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing that seat, the child should be placed in a booster seat until they are tall enough to fit in a seat belt properly, the news release said.
The 8- to 12-year-old age group had the highest number of fatalities among children killed in passenger vehicles in 2019, according to the news release.
To sign up for the safety event next Friday, call 301-600-3326, text “MVA Appointment” to 240-877-2087, or email safekids@frederickcountymd.gov with the subject line “MVA Appointment.”
