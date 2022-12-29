For the seventh year in a row, the Safe Ride Foundation will be providing free rides home to those who drink alcohol on New Year's Eve and can't drive home, the nonprofit said.
The Safe Ride Foundation aims to prevent drunken driving through programs and education, as well as offer support to victims of drunken driving and their families.
Under the foundation is the SOS Safe Ride program, which has a trained volunteer drive a person home in their own vehicle if they've had too much to drink, a news release from the foundation said. This program is available year-round, but is free on New Year's Eve.
A person who needs this service can either call 240-722-7422 or download the SOS Safe Ride app to request a lift. Two trained, volunteer designated drivers will arrive at the person's location, the release said. One driver will drive the person home in the person's vehicle while the other driver follows behind.
The program isn't a taxi service, the release said, and will only drive a person home if they have their own car.
The driver will then park the person's car and return the keys.
