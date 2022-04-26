Several people who pet goats at a Lovettsville farm in the past month and a half were exposed to the E. coli bacteria, the Loudoun County Health Department said this week.
The people who came in contact with goats at Georges Mill Farm between March 6 and April 20 experienced diarrhea and other symptoms of illness, according to information released Monday.
The farm stopped allowing visits with its baby goats “out of an abundance of caution” when the local health department contacted the staff, according to a statement that Molly Kroiz emailed The Frederick News-Post. Kroiz runs the farm with her husband, Sam.
Georges Mill Farm doesn’t believe there has been any greater risk of E. coli exposure this season than over the last decade it has been inviting people to meet its baby goats, the statement read.
The farm takes “every precaution” to minimize contact with E. coli, a normal part of animal gastrointestinal systems, the statement read.
Baby goat visits will resume next spring with existing precautions in place and any additional recommendations from the health department.
“We feel horrible that several of our baby goat visitors got sick after their visit and that the Loudoun County Health Department considers contact with the baby goats as the source of the illness,” the statement read. “We wish those sickened a speedy recovery and we have and will continue to make every effort to minimize the inherent risks of baby goat visiting.”
The Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services isolated the bacterium that caused the spate of illnesses and identified it as Shiga Toxin Producing E. coli, according to the health department’s release.
People exposed to the E. coli bacteria may develop symptoms two to four days later, including diarrhea with stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and chills. Blood may also be present in their stool, the release said.
A more severe complication of exposure to the bacteria called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome may occur in a very small percentage of cases, particularly for more vulnerable groups like people with weakened immune systems and older people, according to the Loudoun County Health Department.
Symptoms of HUS include kidney failure and anemia and often results in prolonged hospitalization. But the large majority of people exposed to Shiga Toxin Producing E. coli do not develop this complication and recover completely from their diarrhea within five to 10 days, according to the release.
The local health department is working with the staff at Georges Mill Farm to identify those who may be at risk of illness or infection and has alerted those known to have come in contact with the goats, the release said.
There is no evidence of any ongoing risk to visitors to the farm, according to the release.
Anyone who had contact with the goats during this time period should look out for symptoms of E. coli exposure, seek medical attention if they become ill and complete a survey at tinyurl.com/2p97pr63, the Loudoun County Health Department said.
