Some Sheppard Pratt staff members from a Mobile Crisis Services unit will be stationed at Frederick County's Law Enforcement Center.
The staffers will be at the center for eight hours a day, seven days a week, on a rotation, Sheppard Pratt spokesperson Tamara Chumley wrote in an email.
Mobile Crisis Services responds to people experiencing mental health crises, she wrote.
It includes peer recovery specialists and clinicians and provides crisis help in the moment. It also connects people to other resources.
Office space for Mobile Crisis Services will "enhance communication and facilitate problem solving strategies," Capt. Jeff Eyler, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Patrol Operations unit commander, wrote in an email.
Mental health specialists do not always respond with law enforcement, but, when they do, the crisis staff can support police officers dealing with someone in a crisis, or police officers providing "safety and standby" for the Sheppard Pratt team, Chumley added.
Having a physical presence in the Sheriff's Office will also help the Mobile Crisis Services staff increase awareness, respond to calls more easily, "participate in relevant meetings and trainings," and boost relationships with deputies that will improve the quality of responses in the field, Chumley wrote.
The group will work on the Sheriff’s Office side of the building, in the Patrol Operations section, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell wrote in an email.
Sheppard Pratt's Mobile Crisis Services unit totals 15 staffers, and there are plans to hire more, Chumley wrote.
Of that group, seven have badges to work in the Law Enforcement Center and will rotate shifts, she wrote.
The group has responded to more than 500 crises in Frederick County in the last nine months, she wrote. Over 20% of those responses included the staff of the Sheriff's Office.
Mobile Crisis Services and the Sheriff's Office have been collaborating for about 10 years, Wivell wrote in a press release in late April.
Then-County Executive Jan Gardner in September 2022 said the program had been a success, and announced additional funding to cover another team that could reach more rural areas of the county.
That team would have space in the Law Enforcement Center.
The latest move is the culmination of that plan, Wivell confirmed in a text message.
"I've been really excited to see the growth over the last several years" of the program, Sarah Drennan, the deputy director for the Behavioral Health Services division of the Frederick County Health Department, said in a phone interview.
The physical office partnership "really is going to ensure Frederick residents are able to get the services that they need," she added.
In a geographically large county, the increased efficiency of having mobile crisis on-site to work with the Sheriff's Office personnel will be helpful, Drennan added.
It "makes the communication really efficient and timely," she said. The service can be accessed by calling 211 or 988, Drennan added.
Mobile crisis also provides referrals to other types of support and up to eight weeks of "stabilization services," for people in need, Chumley wrote.
This includes face-to-face appointments with the child and adolescent unit to develop plans for care and crisis prevention, "as well as referral and linkage to resources and services that will support their continued stability," Chumley added.
The discussion to add mobile crisis staff to the Law Enforcement Center began near the end of 2022. Planning started in January of this year, Eyler wrote.
