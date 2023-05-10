Crisis Mental Health
Megan Kelly, a clinical programs supervisor for Mobile Crisis Services, and Cpl. Nathan Rector, a crash reconstructionist with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, talk about how the crisis program can be applied.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Some Sheppard Pratt staff members from a Mobile Crisis Services unit will be stationed at Frederick County's Law Enforcement Center.

The staffers will be at the center for eight hours a day, seven days a week, on a rotation, Sheppard Pratt spokesperson Tamara Chumley wrote in an email.

