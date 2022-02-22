As we begin to reach our 60s and beyond, most of us can begin to see the end of our working days on the horizon. It can be a sweet picture: wide open, unhurried days with long walks and longer lunches. It’s going to be great, right?
Maybe not.
Without a plan for retirement, these unhurried days can quickly become boring — or worse, detrimental to our health. Most experts agree we need to keep our mind, body and spirit active in retirement.
I retired on Jan. 1, 2020, just before the pandemic began, after a long publishing and marketing career at associations in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. My wife, Ellen, followed me eight months later after an equally long career as a nurse. After two intense but rewarding careers, we were more than ready to retire at age 62.
Our plan for retirement was easy. We wanted to help as many people as we could for as long as we could.
With that in mind, here is our recipe for a happy retirement that allows us to enjoy an active lifestyle while helping others. We realize this pace is not for everyone, but if you ever find yourself bored, pick out one of two of our suggestions and give them a try.
FIND A NEW JOB
This may sound counter-intuitive, but more and more retirees are doing it, and we did as well. We found new jobs.
Three days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., we serve as caregivers to our two pre-school grandsons. We are exhausted by day’s end but can’t help smiling as we talk over each eventful day.
If there is any way you can swing it, we highly recommend you give this a try. We save our son- and daughter-in-law mountains of money, provide love and peace of mind and — the best part — get the privilege of having front-row seats to the wondrous, daily reality show of children growing up.
This is a great “job,” but it wasn’t quite enough for me, so I got a second job delivering prescriptions two or three days a week for Whitesell’s, a local pharmacy. The hours are great (roughly 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), so I get to have a few leisurely mornings. Along with helping other people by bringing them something that makes them feel better, I get to be my own boss, drive around town in a sporty Ford Focus and get a little sunshine and exercise, too.
Of course, you don’t need me to tell you that the job market is red hot right now, even for seniors. If you try, you can find a part-time job that you will like or perhaps love. Top jobs for seniors according to AARP are teacher’s aide, coach/referee, tour guide, retail salesperson, tax preparer and consultant.
VOLUNTEER
My wife and I also take advantage of the wonderful world of volunteering. Frederick County is special in this regard. Endless opportunities await if you have a sincere desire to make a difference.
I began volunteering shortly after retirement by becoming an English tutor for the Literacy Council of Frederick County. They showed me the ropes, provided teaching materials and paired me with two Spanish-speaking sisters with a strong desire to learn English. The Literacy Council always needs tutors, and I can guarantee that if you give this a try, you will find it immensely rewarding.
If you have a little more time, we recommend membership in any of Frederick’s fine service clubs. Each has a slightly different focus but all want to make Frederick County a better place to live and work. Ellen and I joined the Lions. Others include the Elks, Kiwanis, Moose, Jaycees and Rotary.
At Lions, Ellen used her nursing knowledge to start a used medical equipment lending program that serves Frederick County citizens in need with wheelchairs, walkers, bedside commodes and other medical equipment free of charge. She runs this program out of our garage, although we are looking for more permanent space.
I created an annual Lions event called Canines on the Creek that brings the community together around a fun pet costume contest that raises money for Leader Dogs for the Blind. I also help lead an event called Roar Like a Lion that creates care packages for houseless individuals.
Other volunteer opportunities in the area:
• Frederick County Food Bank, where we stock shelves and help clients choose food. We include our 16-year-old grandson in this endeavor.
• Frederick County Adopt-a-Road program that puts citizens in charge of occasional trash pick-up on stretches of county highways. This activity provides great exercise while doing something good for your neighborhood.
• Meals on Wheels, which allows Ellen to use her nursing skills to provide periodic client assessments, and I make deliveries.
• Local homeowner’s association, where we have both served as officers.
• Local election judge, in which I’m currently serving a four-year term and looking forward to the 2022 elections.
• Downtown Frederick Partnership, where we have assisted with Bring a Broom Saturday, Thursday evening Concerts on the Creek and the annual Fire In Ice event.
• American Red Cross, where we have become frequent blood and platelet donors.
• A local church, where we work on our spirituality, make friends and help others. We attend First Baptist Church on Bowers Road and are so glad we do.
KEEP YOUR BODY MOVING
It doesn’t have to be all work, work, work. Frederick County offers many free and low-cost diversions. Ellen and I participate in as many as we can.
Our favorite is the senior exercise classes held at the William R. Talley Recreation Center. They are held daily in the morning, although the best we can do is about once a week. Frederick’s Senior Rec Council also provides opportunities in various sports including hiking, biking, bowling, basketball and softball.
CONTINUE LEARNING
We’ve also taken advantage of Frederick Community College’s Institute for Learning in Retirement. This program offers classes in interesting subjects such as history, politics and languages. Ellen and I have taken several courses, my favorite being Hiking the Appalachian Trail, which helped get me on the trail.
(2) comments
Congratulations on your retirement and thanks for your contributions to the community!
I see you added writing to the FNP in addition - well done! We do on-line courses with Universities all over the world, and pickle ball!
