The Frederick County Health Department is urging people who use drugs to practice caution after a recent spike in local overdose deaths.
As of Friday, there have been seven overdose deaths in Frederick County so far this month, including four that took place last week, according to preliminary data from the health department.
This could mean the current illicit drug supply has a “high potency” and people who use drugs are at higher risk for a fatal overdose, the Behavioral Health Services Division of the local health department warned in a Friday news release.
It is too early to determine whether there have been additional overdose deaths since Friday, though it is possible, said Jessica Ellis, harm reduction and diversion programs manager for the Behavioral Health Services Division of the health department.
Documenting four fatalities in one week in Frederick County is highly unusual, she said in an email. The county averages one overdose death per week. It's too early to tell what kind of drugs caused the recent overdose fatalities, according to the department.
Washington County experienced an increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses earlier this month, Ellis said, which prompted her and her colleagues to be on alert for a similar increase in overdoses locally.
In the Behavioral Health Services Division’s Friday news release, staff called for more overdose prevention outreach and education and an increased distribution of Narcan, a drug used for the emergency treatment of opioid overdoses. The release asked community members to consider becoming trained in overdose response, keep Narcan with them and reach out to the health department if they know someone in need of support.
The division also urged people who use drugs to always have Narcan with them and to never use alone. People who use alone should ask someone to check on them and never use behind a locked door, the release said.
People who haven’t used drugs in a while should be aware that their tolerance will be lower, placing them at a higher risk of overdose, according to the release. Those who have previously overdosed are also at a higher risk of overdose, including fatal overdose. Mixing other drugs with opioids, especially alcohol and benzodiazepines, additionally puts people at a higher risk of overdose.
The Behavioral Health Services Division urged people to test their drugs, warning that highly potent fentanyl isn’t just found in opioids.
In Ellis’ email, she explained the importance of the health department’s harm reduction approach to overdose prevention. It allows staff to provide individualized resources, services and support to help people reduce the harm of their drug use until they are ready for change, she said.
“We need to meet people where they are because recovery is a process, and we intend to support people wherever they are in that process,” she said.
For more information about the division’s free harm reduction services, such as overdose response training, overdose prevention education, Narcan, fetanyl test strips, peer support and referrals to treatment, call (301) 600-1777, email harmreductionservices@frederickcountymd.gov or visit https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/540/Harm-Reduction-Services.
