covid

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Frederick County and across Maryland ticked down Saturday as the state entered its first day in more than a year without widespread mask mandates.

On Friday, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that fully vaccinated Marylanders could go without masks in nearly all indoor and outdoor settings. As of Saturday, nearly 66 percent of state residents over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated.

Across the state, 653 people with the virus are hospitalized, including 16 in Frederick County. Seventeen Marylanders, including one Frederick County resident, were released from the hospital overnight.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for both the county and the state sat at 2.6 percent Saturday. Maryland added 378 new cases overnight, 8 of which were in Frederick County. The county tallied two new deaths Saturday, while the state saw 17 in total.

Since the pandemic began, the virus has killed 315 county residents and sickened 19,639.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!