Coronavirus hospitalizations in Frederick County and across Maryland ticked down Saturday as the state entered its first day in more than a year without widespread mask mandates.
On Friday, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that fully vaccinated Marylanders could go without masks in nearly all indoor and outdoor settings. As of Saturday, nearly 66 percent of state residents over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated.
Across the state, 653 people with the virus are hospitalized, including 16 in Frederick County. Seventeen Marylanders, including one Frederick County resident, were released from the hospital overnight.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for both the county and the state sat at 2.6 percent Saturday. Maryland added 378 new cases overnight, 8 of which were in Frederick County. The county tallied two new deaths Saturday, while the state saw 17 in total.
Since the pandemic began, the virus has killed 315 county residents and sickened 19,639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.