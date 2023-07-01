The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) last week announced a year-long partnership with The Trevor Project to expand support for LGBTQ Marylanders and provide training to healthcare professionals.
The partnership, dubbed the Caring Out Loud campaign, will involve training MDH's behavioral administration staff, the governor's commission for suicide prevention and healthcare professionals across the state.
The Trevor Project aims to end suicide among LGBTQ people and provides 24/7 counseling services and public education resources. The organization also produces research and tracks legislation affecting LGBTQ people.
"The Maryland Department of Health is always looking for new ways to engage Marylanders and provide resources, training and services for those that need it," MDH spokesperson Chase Cook wrote in an emailed statement.
The Trevor Project offers multiple trainings that will be used during the campaign. Ally Training will teach basic frameworks for understanding LGBTQ identities and challenges — such as the "coming out" process, common terminology and challenges faced in different spaces from home to school — to healthcare professionals who work with young people.
Connect, Accept, Respond, Empower Training — referred to as CARE Training — will offer information on mental health, suicide prevention and environmental risks that contribute to heightened risks of suicide among LGBTQ youth.
The Trevor Project will also act as a consultant on suicide prevention and outreach for the MDH and contribute to the Maryland State Suicide Prevention Toolkit.
The MDH Office of Suicide Prevention aims to finalize this toolkit by late summer, which will provide public and private schools with prevention, intervention and postvention strategies.
More than half of LGBTQ youth in the state who wanted health care — 52% — weren't able to access it, the survey showed.
Glorie Cassutto, the support programs director for The Frederick Center, said they're happy to know the new partnership could provide another protection for LGBTQ youth in Maryland.
The Frederick Center — a local LGBTQ advocacy organization — relies on the The Trevor Project when referring people to resources, Cassutto said.
"I'm really grateful that it's kind of being solidified between the Department of Health and The Trevor Project because those two resources together can really change some lives," they said.
As the partnership begins to roll out across Maryland, Cassutto said they hope to see a downturn in rates of youth suicide, self-harm, substance abuse and even homelessness.
The partnership could help families understand LGBTQ family members better, allowing them to create supportive environments at home, Cassutto said.
They also emphasized how important trainings for organizations and healthcare workers are. Cassutto said The Frederick Center offers LGBTQ 101 training courses, which they said has a "huge impact" on organizations' levels of advocacy for LGBTQ people.
"If organizations and individual people have a better understanding of LGBT-specific issues and also LGBT concerns ... those things are integral to helping greater society understand us and what we need," they said.
