The Frederick County Health Department announced Wednesday that a stray cat had tested positive for rabies.
That cat is a gray-and-cream striped tabby with a lazy right eye and is approximately 4 to 5 years old, the health department said.
The positive test was confirmed Dec. 29 by the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory after the cat was picked up in Adamstown on Parks Mill Road, between Peters Road and Hope Mills Lane.
The health department recommends that anyone who may have had contact with the cat since Dec. 10 consult their doctor and notify the health department's Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.
If any pets had contact with the cat, the health department recommends consulting with a veterinarian and notifying the health department's Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.
— Greg Swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.