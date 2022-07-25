Human Needs Assessment

Mental health, affordable housing and disparities related to diversity are the top three needs facing Frederick County, according to a study commissioned by The Community Foundation of Frederick County.

Devereux Consulting, of Silver Spring, interviewed 35 community leaders for the Frederick County Human Needs Assessment’s 2022 update to a 2018 study. The update was posted to the Community Foundation’s website Monday.

