Households with limited incomes are struggling significantly more to afford basic necessities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of a United Way of Frederick County survey released Friday show.
Between March 15 and April 12 of this year, the United Way in partnership with United for ALICE invited Maryland residents to take a survey aimed at answering the question of how the pandemic has affected local households. In Frederick County, 584 respondents answered the survey, which focuses on the differences between ALICE and non-ALICE households.
ALICE stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed. The term refers to households that earn enough to put them above the federal poverty level and unable to qualify for most public assistance programs, but are still unable to cover basic living expenses such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, according to the United Way. About one-third of the respondents were below the ALICE threshold.
The survey results bring into stark contrast the differences between ALICE and non-ALICE households.
“This survey has shown us where the needs are in the community,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said in a news release. “As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we see the biggest concerns were fear of contracting COVID-19, mental health issues, access to child care and food. It is essential that we continue to address these burdens placed on ALICE households and help these families recover their health, their education and their financial stability.”
Respondents of the survey below the ALICE threshold were significantly more likely than respondents above that threshold to say they were concerned about paying household expenses, at 43 percent for ALICE households compared to 11 percent of non-ALICE households. When it came to paying off debts such as car payments or credit card bills, 42 percent of ALICE households had concerns, whereas 18 percent of non-ALICE homes were concerned.
Child care was a dominant worry across the board, with 45 percent of ALICE households voicing concern over their ability to pay those costs, compared to 41 percent of non-ALICE homes.
"I’m a parent and overwhelmed with responsibilities during the pandemic," one respondent said, according to the survey report. "I work full-time from home with children virtual learning. I fix all meals and care for my elderly mother. I have no breaks and high stress."
The pandemic caused some households to wonder if they would even be able to put food on the table. Thirty-four percent of ALICE household respondents said they were concerned about providing enough food, compared to 7 percent of non-ALICE respondents.
For those who kept jobs in ALICE households, 29 percent feared a reduction in hours or wages during the pandemic, compared to 15 percent for non-ALICE households. Twenty-six percent of ALICE households reported a concern over job loss in their home, versus 16 percent for non-ALICE folks.
For many, the stress of the pandemic seemed to bring about or worsen mental health issues. Sixty-two percent of ALICE respondents reported being concerned about mental health issues, compared to 53 percent for non-ALICE households.
"I was able to switch to working from home relatively easily," one respondent wrote. "But we have teenagers who are struggling with anxiety and isolation and school motivation, when those were not concerns before. The stress of knowing they’re stressed and keeping up with the news and newest guidelines and recommendations and what might change at school and at work and wondering when we’ll get vaccinations weigh heavily on my mind all day long."
With all of these burdens weighing on residents, the survey inquired, which actions have you or members of your household taken to meet your needs during the pandemic? Twenty-eight percent said they dipped into their savings, while 19 percent increased their credit card balance. Nineteen percent applied for unemployment, and 13 percent went to a food pantry/bank. Respondents below the ALICE threshold were more likely than those above it to take money out of their savings, 41 percent versus 21 percent.
Of those who had jobs, the survey showed hourly employees were more likely to be found working on site instead of remotely. Half of salaried employees said they have worked on site during the pandemic, compared to 64 percent of hourly employees, the survey results show.
For those who said someone in their household is job hunting — 25 percent — the survey queried as to what barriers they faced in looking for employment. Forty-eight percent said they had trouble finding a job, 43 percent said they couldn’t find a job that pays enough and 35 percent said they were afraid of catching COVID-19. Other responses with lower percentages cited child care, a lack of credentials, concern over losing current benefits, health issues, transportation issues and more as barriers.
"Huge medical deductibles/co-insurance in early 2020 when my son was hospitalized plus loss of a job due to COVID wiped out our savings," one respondent wrote. "But because our income in 2019 was over the threshold we did not receive any stimulus. I had to find new work and took a $60,000 reduction in pay. I’m lucky to have the job and keep the roof over our heads but we have nothing left in savings and are starting over."
One worry most respondents seemed to share was the actual virus. Across the board, 82 percent said their top concern was catching COVID-19, followed by mental health issues at 56 percent and child care/education at 43 percent.
"My biggest concern has been my friends, loved ones, and other seniors like me getting COVID," one respondent said. "Also, my neighbors are suffering from loss of jobs, hours/wages, losing housing, and not having food."
