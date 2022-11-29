The town of Thurmont delivered a check for $22,174 to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund on Tuesday evening — more than it has contributed during its eight previous fundraisers for the local organization.
Since the town held its first “Gateway to the Cure” fundraiser, residents have donated more than $100,000 to the fund.
Patty Hurwitz, the co-owner of downtown Frederick’s Colonial Jewelers, started the fund more than two decades ago with her husband, Jeff Hurwitz, to expand access to treatment to those diagnosed with breast cancer in Frederick County.
Since 1999, money from the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund has gone toward enhancing Frederick Health’s ability to detect cases of the disease early on and funding the Medical Oncology Suite at Frederick’s James M. Stockman Cancer Institute.
On Tuesday, Jeff Hurwitz thanked everyone who participated in the fundraiser. The organization has raised nearly $3 million since its beginning, he said, and every cent goes to supporting people in Frederick County.
“What’s really cool is all the money you’re raising is saving lives,” he said.
Throughout October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the town raised money by selling merchandise, holding a pumpkin decorating contest outside the town office and selling raffle tickets outside Thurmont Kountry Kitchen, a local restaurant, among other activities.
Community members also helped raise money for the breast cancer fund by hosting a 5K walk and run and a golf tournament.
The town received donations from 28 residents, Thurmont Economic Development Manager Vickie Grinder said on Tuesday.
One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, Grinder said, donated $1,000 to the town, so it could purchase a supply of pink lightbulbs that residents could install in their porch lights.
Dozens of local businesses, organizations and nonprofits also contributed money to the fund throughout October.
“With everything that’s been going on,” Commissioner Wayne Hooper said, “for the residents and the businesses and everybody else to put forth a record-setting amount, it just goes to show what kind of people we have up here.”
