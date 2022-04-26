By Elder Services Provider Council
AARP reports that in 2020, more than one in five Americans were providing care to an adult or child with special needs. If you consider yourself to be a caregiver, you are not alone.
Some people become caregivers literally overnight, as when an otherwise independent and functional parent has a stroke and suddenly faces a lifetime of needing help to function. Others come to caregiving gradually, as when an aging parent or spouse slowly declines over time, needing more and more help as the years go by. Regardless of how you got there, a caregiver’s journey can be long and winding, with plenty of twists and turns in the middle.
Though caregiving brings many rewards, it isn’t easy and can put great strain on the individual caregiver. It can also cause stress on family systems, employment systems, social systems and more, which in turn causes more stress for the caregiver. It can be a vicious cycle. Caregivers have significantly higher rates of illness than their non-caregiving counterparts. Their physical health and mental wellbeing can be tremendously compromised.
How, then, does a caregiver stay well so they can continue provide the care that their loved one needs and manage their own lives?
As they tell you on the airplane, you must put on your own oxygen mask before you put one on someone else.
Here are some tips to help.
Don’t get overwhelmed by the big picture. Try to look at each day. Are you doing something each day that is good for you? Eating a good meal? Getting a bit of exercise? Talking with someone about something other than caregiving? Laughing? Finding joy in something?
Start there, on the day-to-day level, and then look a little broader. When was the last time you saw the doctor or dentist? Are you taking your medications as prescribed? Are you sleeping? Have you been to church, a ballgame, the mall or the golf course? What makes you feel good, and how can you make that happen? It is OK to do those things for you. Actually, it’s not just OK but critical to your ability to provide good, long-term care to your loved one. Let go of the guilt and go!
How can you get some time for yourself? Consider asking another family member or a friend to give you some relief. Start with an hour and build up if they are resistant or unsure. Take up that neighbor or friend who has asked repeatedly what he or she can do for you. Consider hiring a home care aide to give you some time off or look into adult day care. It may not be simple, but you will be rewarded for making the effort.
Consider joining a caregiver support group. Whether in person, online or by phone, talking with other caregivers can be beneficial on many levels, from practical sharing of ideas and resources to emotional support and the knowledge that you aren’t alone. There are a number of local agencies that offer support groups for caregivers. You can also find groups online on Facebook and other sites.
Stay educated and aware. Consume information and education in doses that you can handle. Is a book about caregiving completely overwhelming to you? Stick with short articles online about the issue you need help with. Prefer talking with a human? Call the Caregiver Support Program at Senior Services at 301-600-1234 or a disease-specific hotline. Participate in education programs that fit your time schedule.
The Elder Services Provider Council offers monthly webinars for caregivers providing tips and local resource information in a one-hour Zoom format on the second Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2 p.m. A Compass for Caregivers offers webinars with practical, useful, local information to help caregivers along their journey. Videos of past presentations are also available. Visit espcfrederick.com (click on “Event Details”) for more information and registration links.
