The recent bustle of the holiday season likely served as a reminder to many that “the most wonderful time of the year” can also be the most stressful. Planning, shopping and hosting can be overwhelming, even before there were pandemic precautions to take into consideration.
Whether you are an aging senior still managing your own affairs or a spouse or child providing care to a loved one who can no longer be independent, holidays and other celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries and weddings can bring on additional stress to your lives.
Here are a few suggestions to help you navigate these times when they next come up.
REFRAME YOUR EXPECTATIONS EARLY
Strive to make it the best situation or day it can be. Not the best ever, but the best it can be, this year, under these circumstances. It doesn’t have to be the way it has always been. It is OK to modify your plans and traditions to accommodate for the changes to your health or those of your loved ones.
If your spouse or parent suffers from dementia and the effects of sundowning, simply don’t plan evening events. Skip the traditional dinner and make or attend a special breakfast or midday meal instead. If a large gathering would be overwhelming, skip it and do something small instead.
Speak up when family is planning and make sure the plans will work for you.
PLAN AHEAD
Prepare yourself to deal with what you think will be difficult during the occasion. Are relatives coming to town who don’t understand your limitations or your loved ones physical or mental changes? Did Mom always take care of hosting the big event and now she is unable to, and you are taking over a new role?
Think about what your stumbling blocks will be, and plan some strategies for getting through them. It is much better to think it through while calm and quiet than in the middle on the fray.
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Talk with a friend, family member or professional about your worries and concerns. Journal, pray or find another outlet for your feelings. Consider attending a caregiver’s support group, which is a great opportunity to talk with others who may be in a situation like yours. A number of helplines offer a safe listening ear, too, including the Mental Health Association (211), The Alzheimer’s Association (800-272-3900) or the Alzheimer’s Foundation (866-232-8484).
FIND TIME TO REST
Take time out for you. Take a breath, take a walk, get some exercise, take a nap.
For those of you who are caring for someone, this can be difficult, but it’s so necessary. You must take time to rest and recharge.
If your neighbor has been offering for months to help if you ever need it, say yes now. Let them sit with your loved one while you take a break.
BE CLEAR WITH RELATIVES AND FRIENDS
Relatives and friends may not understand the nuances of your loved one’s illness or your own. For instance, if you take a medicine at noon that makes you drowsy, don’t let someone plan a visit for 1 p.m. Ask then to come at 10 a.m. instead.
If out-of-town siblings don’t understand Dad’s cognitive limitations, don’t make this the time to argue about it.
Provide a focus to make the time enjoyable, not stressful, like an old photo album that you can look through and reminisce about, a puzzle that you can all do together, or a simple craft. Remember, it is the process, not the product, that matters.
FIND JOY
Enjoy the little things and savor them. Stay in the present and don’t continually compare now to then. Things have changed. They are different. They aren’t all bad though. Find the positives, no matter how small, and savor them. Smile and laugh when you can … someone just might smile back!
