Frederick County Health Department compliance checks in December found 12 local businesses sold tobacco products to underage customers.
The Merchant Sales Compliance Initiative of the Health Department conducts random checks of local businesses to reduce minors’ access to alcohol and tobacco, according to a county news release.
The following 12 merchants were found to be in violation. They were issued a civil citation, which includes a $300 fine for the first violation within two years.
- Carroll Motor Fuels, West Patrick Street
- Frederick Shell, West Patrick Street
- Hi Way Liquors, Baltimore National Pike
- Royal Farms, Yellow Springs Road
- Sheetz, Rosemont Avenue
- Smokers Paradise, McCain Drive
- Sunoco, West Patrick Street
- Toll House BP, West 7th Street
- Washingtonian Express, West Patrick Street
- Waverley Beer & Wine, Waverley Drive
- Wawa, West Patrick Street
- Weis, Old Camp Road
The other 37 businesses checked in December were found to be in compliance, according to the release.
Before compliance checks begin each fiscal year, the release said, Health Department staff visit every merchant and provide educational materials and a letter stating that no person under the age of 21 may purchase tobacco products. Merchants are also informed that compliance checks will occur.
To complete the checks, underage people accompany plainclothes officers and attempt to purchase tobacco products. They provide their valid state-issued ID or driver’s license to every merchant who asks for identification and if the merchant asks their age, the buyers must reply truthfully.
