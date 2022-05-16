In 2016, Kelsea Kephart lost a cousin and a best friend to accidental drug overdoses.
Her best friend Patrick had gotten over his addiction and was moving to Texas to pursue his tattoo career. He was an amazing artist, Kephart said. In Texas, he relapsed and overdosed.
Her cousin, Jessica Mulgrew, was a mother who overdosed. Kephart said she was left unconscious for 30 minutes since her friends were too afraid to call the police.
Kephart said her cousin's death is a reminder of the Good Samaritan Law, which allows witnesses to report an overdose without fear of being arrested or prosecuted.
A year later, with the memory of her loved ones in mind, Kephart, of Myersville, founded the Annual Stomp Out Heroin 5K Run/Walk to raise money and awareness about the dangers of drug overdoses. The event is returning for its fifth year in Ijamsville.
Another cousin — Jessica’s brother, John — was a “huge help” in founding the event, she said. But he also died from an overdose last summer.
“It’s hard because we all grew up together,” Kephart said.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on May 21, with participants looping around the Urbana High School cross-country course, according to Kephart. The 5K is an effort to raise money for treatment, but also inform the public and reduce the stigma of talking about drug overdoses.
“I also wanted to raise awareness about Narcan and about the Good Samaritan Law to try to help prevent accidental overdose and preventable overdoses,” Kephart said.
Narcan is a brand name for the drug naloxone, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.
Frederick County had 198 nonfatal overdoses and 43 fatal overdoses in 2021, according to the Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates. This is a small decrease from 2020, when there were 216 nonfatal opioid-related overdoses and 59 fatal opioid-related overdoses.
This year, the Phoenix Foundation in Maryland — a nonprofit organization that helps adolescents recover from drug use — is helping Kephart organize the event, Executive Director Heather Whitcomb said.
Kephart said she donated proceeds to the foundation in 2019, but she's donated to other nonprofits in other years.
This year’s proceeds will once again go to the foundation and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, which has helped provide recovery housing for addicts and quarantine housing during the pandemic, Kephart said.
Event turnout the past couple of years has taken a hit with the pandemic, Kephart said. So far, about 150 people have signed up this year, half of the usual total.
“We’re trying to get back into it, but it’s been a little bit difficult, kind of really engaging people,” she said.
However, Whitcomb said she’s excited to see people come together to support a weighty issue in the community.
So far, Kephart and the foundation have raised nearly $25,000 this year, which includes race registration fees and other donations. The event has raised around $100,000 over the past five years, according to Kephart.
“We’ve seen with COVID, the opioid epidemic isn’t going anywhere,” Whitcomb said. “We really need to let the community understand that it’s still a real problem and everyone needs to come together and do their part.”
