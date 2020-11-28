COVID-19 cases shot up by 85 in Frederick County and deaths increased by two in the latest local figures.
The county's cases totaled 6,660, with deaths numbering 140, the Frederick County government website showed Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate is holding at 5.9 percent, compared to Maryland's rate of 6.38 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Statewide, there have been 194,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,447 deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied six intensive care unit beds and 31 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital. Across the state, 1,446 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Female Frederick County residents still account for slightly more deaths (53.3 percent) and cases (52.5 percent) than men.
While U.S. Census data shows Black residents represent about 10.7 percent of the county's population, 13.3 percent of the COVID-19 deaths have been Black residents, up from 12.9 percent the week prior.
Hispanic residents have contracted 20.3 percent of local cases, down from 20.6 percent last week, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 94 percent of the death toll and 17.4 percent of cases.
