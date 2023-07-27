About 11% of Frederick County's population age 65 or older is estimated to have Alzheimer's dementia, according to a new study released at the 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
Frederick County ranked 19th out of the 24 jurisdictions in Maryland for prevalence of the disease among populations age 65 or older, according to the study. The study estimates that out of about 40,500 people in this age group in the county in 2020, about 4,400 had the neurodegenerative disease.
The study, published in the Alzheimer's Association's online journal, used cognitive data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project and population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics to estimate the prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia in over 3,100 U.S. jurisdictions.
The city of Baltimore had the highest prevalence out of all Maryland jurisdictions, with about 16.6% of residents age 65 or older estimated to have the disease.
Baltimore City tied with other jurisdictions — Miami-Dade County in Florida and Bronx County in New York — for the highest prevalence rates of the disease out of the jurisdictions in the study.
Among states, Maryland had the highest estimated prevalence of Alzeimer's dementia at 12.9%, according to the study.
The three biggest risk factors for Alzheimer's dementia are age, genetics and family history, according to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 "Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures." Age is the most significant risk factor, and according to the report, the percentage of people with Alzheimer's dementia dramatically increases with age.
Ilene Rosenthal, the program director for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland chapter, also said cardiovascular risk factors are "very closely related" to risk factors for dementia.
"It's not rocket science," she said. "Anything that [limits] the flow of oxygen to the brain, whether that be high blood pressure or cholesterol or diabetes, could also put you at high risk for dementia."
Rosenthal said people can mitigate their risk for dementia by improving their diets and exercise habits. Consuming too much sodium or fat can lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and higher rates of heart disease, which puts people at more risk for future dementia, Rosenthal said.
Black and Hispanic older adults are also disproportionately more likely than white older adults to have Alzheimer's, according to the report. Black people are twice as likely and Hispanic people are 1.5 times as likely to have the disease or other forms of dementia compared to white people.
Frederick County's population age 65 and older has steadily increased over the last several years. According to the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the estimated population age 65 and older was about 35,300. The 2021 ACS estimated that number to be almost 41,900.
The county's Black or African American and Hispanic or Latino populations have also increased over the last decade. From 2010 to 2020, the county's Black population increased by 38% while the Hispanic population increased by 87.5%.
Rosenthal said the disproportionate impact of Alzheimer's dementia on people of color compared to white communities is likely related to historical health care discrimination, health disparities and lack of access to health care services. She said counties with a higher prevalence of the disease may have higher populations of color or a higher average age.
Rosenthal said studies like this one are significant in helping public health programs understand where they need to improve to better serve their surrounding communities.
"I think a study like this and looking at these prevalence estimates can help us at the state and local level, and even the federal level, look at what is the burden on our health care system," she said. "I think it helps us strategically to look at this data and develop strategies that can help address some of this and hopefully down the road change that trajectory."
