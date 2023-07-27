Alzheimer's Dementia in Maryland
Graphic courtesy of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland chapter

About 11% of Frederick County's population age 65 or older is estimated to have Alzheimer's dementia, according to a new study released at the 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

Frederick County ranked 19th out of the 24 jurisdictions in Maryland for prevalence of the disease among populations age 65 or older, according to the study. The study estimates that out of about 40,500 people in this age group in the county in 2020, about 4,400 had the neurodegenerative disease.

