It was busy in the basement of the Asbury United Methodist Church on Saturday, with the church simultaneously holding a coat drive to benefit three separate nonprofits and a vaccine clinic for both COVID-19 and flu shots.
The church, located at 101 W. All Saints St. in Frederick, held the coat drive and vaccine clinic between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, with dozens of tables set up for the large amount of clothing being donated.
Nina Rollins, who works for Asbury United Methodist Church in the communication ministry, said the clothes were being donated to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
Additionally, the church partnered with the Love for Lochlin Foundation and Frederick Health to provide the vaccines.
Rollins said providing for these needs is a natural extension of the church’s beliefs.
“There is always a need, and we just wanted to be vessels to serve the need,” Rollins said. “Winter is coming, and we just want to make sure everyone is able to be supported by warm coats and gloves and mittens.
“As servants of Christ, it’s like giving people a real warm hug,” she said. “We’re always looking to partner with other organizations to help meet the need of the community. Any way that we can serve, we are serving.”
By about noon, Rollins estimated about 100 people had already stopped in to donate coats and other winter weather items, with more pouring in even after she said that.
Representatives from all three of the benefiting organizations were on hand, and each said the donated items would be a massive help this winter season.
Timika Thrasher, interim CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, said coat drives will always be important for her organization. According to Thrasher, while most people think coat drives are meant to benefit severely lower-income people or those struggling with homelessness, there is more need for donated clothing items than ever in the wake of the economic issues caused by the pandemic.
“It’s not just for lower-income; it’s everyone,” she said. “Coming out of COVID, everyone is dealing with some kind of difficulty, so if we can provide coats and gloves to the families and children that come to our club, we absolutely want to do that.”
Pat Einhorn, board member of COIPP, said these needs could be even greater for children of incarcerated parents. Einhorn said COIPP works with what she called a “hidden issue” to help assist children with a parent in prison and the families who support those children.
According to Einhorn, many of these children are taken in by caretakers, often their grandparents, who then struggle with the additional cost of taking care of the child. Coat drives like these help those caretakers, she said.
“They need support,” she said. “Sadly, a lot of our families struggle, and the pandemic made it worse. So if you can give coats to people, if you can give hygiene products to people, anything you can give, that means there’s more money for rent, or food or utilities.”
Kavonte Duckett, director of the Religious Coalition’s Alan P. Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter, said community partnerships like Saturday’s coat drive are critical to the Religious Coalition’s continued success.
“Without community partnerships, we really cannot do the things we do; we cannot provide the services we provide,” Duckett said. “Organizations such as Asbury United Methodist Church help us function and continue to end the effects of homelessness and poverty.”
While the coat drive may have ended on Saturday, Rollins said anyone interested can contact Asbury United Methodist Church to donate more items, and they will get them to the nonprofit organizations.
