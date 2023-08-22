Dear Doctors: I was rubbing my face and a cluster of new floaters appeared in my right eye. There’s also an arc of light when I look from side to side. I’m told it might be vitreous detachment and that it can damage my retina. I’ve never heard of this. Is it common? Can it heal or be repaired?

Dear Reader: Posterior vitreous detachment, also known as PVD, can occur at any point in life. It can occur due to trauma and certain health conditions, but it is usually associated with older age. Risk begins at about age 50. As people reach their 70s and 80s, the condition becomes more common.

