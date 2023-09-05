Dear Doctors: My dad is recovering from a heart attack. He wants to get back to living his life, but I can tell he’s worried. His doctors have suggested that he start doing a program called cardiac rehab. Will that help him? My mom and I have never heard of cardiac rehab and wonder what it involves.

Dear Reader: Cardiac rehabilitation refers to a supervised program that combines exercise, diet, counseling and education to support one’s recovery from a heart attack or other type of heart problem. It’s a team approach, and the specifics are tailored to each patient’s individual needs.

Frederick health has a great outpatient cardiac rehabilitation program in the hospital and at Crestwood.

