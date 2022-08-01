Dear Doctors: I run a lot and developed a growth on the knuckle of my second toe. It's hard, with a sharp point in the middle, and it hurts. I thought it was a callus, but my running coach says it's a corn. I thought only older people got those. Will it go away on its own?

Dear Reader: A corn is a small, round area of thickened and hardened skin. Those that form on the top of the foot, typically in the bony regions of the toes, are known as hard corns. Soft corns, which have a pliable surface and a springy, almost rubbery, texture, form between the toes.

