Dear Doctors: After our dad died, we realized our mom has some memory problems. Now she’s having angry outbursts, which is new. It may be depression, but my brothers and I worry about dementia. We suspect it’s been happening for a while and she was hiding it. How do we know which it is?

Dear Reader: It’s common for someone grieving the loss of a loved one, particularly a long-term spouse, to become depressed. It’s also not unusual for an older adult to resist letting the people around them know they are experiencing symptoms of cognitive decline. And when it comes to the symptoms of depression and cognitive decline, there can be a degree of overlap. This includes sadness, irritability, anger, lethargy, mood swings, being fearful and even experiencing memory lapses. All of this means that it can take time, patience and probably a bit of professional help for you to understand what’s causing the changes that you and your family have noticed with your mom.

