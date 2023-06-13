Dear Doctors: My wife has been diagnosed with something called Eagle syndrome. Not a lot of medical providers in our area treat this type of illness. Any information you can give about it, including what treatments are available and which specialists we should see, would be helpful.

Dear Reader: Eagle syndrome is somewhat rare, so it’s not surprising that finding information, treatment and support have been a challenge. The condition occurs in about 1 in 62,000 people, and it is seen three times more often in women as in men.

