Dear Doctors: I'm a 44-year-old man, and I'm a bit overweight. I've been having trouble with what I thought was heartburn, but my doctor says it's actually something called GERD. How is that different from heartburn? She prescribed medication, but I wonder what else I can do that might help.

Dear Reader: Your doctor has diagnosed you with a form of heartburn known as gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD. Although it's often referred to simply as acid reflux, GERD is more severe. For anyone lucky enough not to have experienced heartburn, the term refers to a painful burning sensation that spreads through the center of the chest, typically behind the breastbone. It may also be accompanied by a sour taste at the back of the mouth or throat.

