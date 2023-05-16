Dear Doctors: My wife was diagnosed with a C. auris infection while she was in a long-term care hospital. When she gets discharged, will she be able to hug her grandkids, or should she refrain from having any type of close or skin-on-skin contact?

Dear Reader: You’re referring to Candida auris, also known as C. auris. It is yeast, which, along with molds and mushrooms, belong to the group of organisms known as fungi. If part of the name sounds familiar, that’s because C. auris is one of several species of Candida that can cause infections in people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription