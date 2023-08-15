Dear Doctors: I'm 68 years old and was recently diagnosed via an MRI with mild hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Is this an unusual diagnosis at my age? I would like to know more about this condition and how it might affect doing daily tasks like lifting items or driving.

Dear Reader: Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also referred to as HCM, is a disease in which a portion of the muscle that forms the heart begins to grow abnormally thick. The prefix "hyper" means excessive, and "trophy" refers to growth or development. "Cardio" is drawn from the Greek word for heart, and "myopathy" indicates a disease of the muscles.

