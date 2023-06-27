Dear Doctors: I caught a cold and was sick for about a week. There wasn’t anything unusual about it except that now I have a dry cough that won’t go away. It gets triggered by cold air and gets worse at night. I was in a sauna recently, and it stopped. What’s happening? How can I get rid of it?

Dear Reader: You’re dealing with a condition known as a post-infectious cough. This can occur in someone recovering from infection with a respiratory virus. Sometimes also referred to as a post-viral cough, the persistent symptoms are as you have described.

